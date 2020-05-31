Dr. Michael Ray "Doc" Cole
October 20, 1946 - May 28, 2020
Longs
Dr. Michael Ray "Doc" Cole, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on October 20, 1946 in Mt. Clemens, MI, he was the son of Bernetta June Thompson Cole and the late Maurice C. Cole.
He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Lansing Community College in Michigan where he received his A.S. in Science. He received his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic in 1987. He has over 200 hour's continuing education in Clinical Nutrition. Doc's awards include the Sherman College Presidents Scholarship Award, FSCO Presidents Award, Sherman College Distinguished Alumni Award, Sherman College Spirit of Sherman Award, and the Greater Shiawassee Chamber of Commerce Businessman of the Year Award. His membership and offices held include V.P. Student Government-Montcalm Community College, President Greater Shiawassee Chamber of Commerce, President FSCO Michigan, Volunteer Probation Officer Lansing MI, Big Brothers Sisters Club Lansing MI, Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, Membership Chair Rotary, Past Governor International Order Moose, Past Master F&AM Michigan, Past President/Organizer Men's Auxiliary VFW 10420 SC, Past President/Organizer Rolling Thunder Myrtle Beach, American Legion.
Dr. Cole is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Shelia Eury Thompson; son, Jason Cole; daughters, Alycia Lee (Dean), Kim Pease (David) stepdaughter, Melissa Holbrooks (Carl); stepson, Andrew Frazier (Lauren); brother, Richard Cole (Carol); sisters, Janice Askwith (Regan), Deboriah Cole, Pamela Six; grandchildren, Dylan Hatchell, Erin Lee, Jacob Lee, Jenna Cole, Addyson Cole, Nicholas Pease (Katrin), Mitchell Pease (Mallory), Blake Holbrooks, Mikayla Holbrooks, Chase Holbrooks, Winter Frazier; and great grandchildren, Emma and Alivia Pease.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 6:30 pm on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel, with a service beginning at 6:30 pm. For your safety, COVID-19 social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to F.R.E.E. Ministries, 2975 Church Road, Green Sea, SC 29545 or Tabernacle of Meeting, 530 Azalea Drive N., Surfside Beach, SC 29575.
Published in The Sun News on May 31, 2020.