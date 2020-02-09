Michael "Iron Mike" Deegan
June 17, 1957 - February 6, 2020
Pawleys Island
Michael "Iron Mike" Thomas Deegan, 62, of Pawleys Island passed away on February 6, 2020. Michael was born June 17, 1957 in Myrtle Beach, a son to Thomas and Minerva Deegan. His family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9 from 2 – 4 PM at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To view the full obituary or to offer words of comfort, kindly visit www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet (843-651-1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 9, 2020