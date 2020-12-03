1/
Michael Graham Jr.
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Larry Michael Graham, Jr. (Michael) passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 29, 2020. He was born in Myrtle Beach, SC, a son of the late Larry Michael Graham, Sr and Joy Hendrix Graham.
Michael is survived by his mother and his sons Ross and Jack Graham. In addition, his brothers are Marty Graham and Mitch Graham (Kristen), his fiancé Shelly Hudson, his niece and nephews, and his special Kitty Rambo.
Michael loved his family and was always a large part of all family gatherings. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Church, 3000 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach. The family will receive friends after the service at a reception in Gravely Hall.
Trinity currently has a maximum seating capacity of 86 people due to Covid-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be live-streamed at www.Facebook.com/TrinityMyrtleBeach .
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Church. Mailing address is 1229 38th Ave. N, #231, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.



Published in The Sun News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
Gravely Hall
DEC
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
We are so saddened to hear this news and our heart aches. Michael was a wonderful man and will be missed. Please know that we are here for you.
Steven & Susan Harrison
Friend
