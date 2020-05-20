Michael P. Quinn
March 13, 1933 - May 16, 2020
Chatham, NJ.
Michael P. Quinn, 87, passed away on May 16, 2020 in Chatham, NJ. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Michael graduated from St. Francis Prep High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Michael was a Patrolman for the New York City Police Department for 20 years, before he retired in 1978. He then resided in Surfside Beach, SC before moving to Madison eight years ago.
Michael was a parishioner of St. Vincent Martyr Church in Madison, NJ. He was also a member of VFW
and the American Legion.
Michael is survived by his devoted sons, Michael and his wife, Lauren, of Madison, NJ, and William, of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Kelly and Michael; his siblings, John, of Brooklyn, NY, Francis, of Lavallette, NJ, James of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Thomas, of Westfield, NJ, Catherine, of Flushing, NY; his brother-in-law, Michael Downs and his wife, Lynn, of Belvidere, NJ; as well as his 30 nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Mary; his wife, Marianne; his daughter, Cathleen; and his sister, Margaret.
The Quinn family is concerned about the well-being of those they love and care about. A private Graveside Service for Michael will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly. We ask that you please keep Michael's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in memory of Michael may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). Arrangements are under the care of Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, Madison.
Published in The Sun News on May 20, 2020.