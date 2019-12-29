Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael R. Gray. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-3295 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Michaels Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Michael R. Gray

Murrells Inlet

Michael R. Gray, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on December 17, 2019 after a short illness.

Born in New York, NY, he was a son of the late Robert and Margaret Gray. He graduated from Bayside High School in Bayside, NY. Former resident of Queens, NY, Washington Township, NJ and Surfside Beach, SC. He enjoyed a very active life within the communities. He loved to golf and was a long-time usher for Shea Stadium in his spare time. He coached his children's sports teams and organized and led various fundraisers throughout his life. He was especially involved in church and political activities and was an active member of the Conservative Party of New York in the late 1960's and 1970's. He has been active in the Roman Catholic Church his whole life. He was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus and a 20+ year parishioner at St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City, SC. Mr. Gray was preceded in death by his wife, Marie A. Gray (Scalzo).

Survivors include a son, Robert Gray (Kristine) of Murrells Inlet; a daughter, Mary Jo Doll (Eric) of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Courtney Gray, Taylor Roberson, Robert M. Gray Jr., Reagan-Marie Gray, Maille Gray, Morgan Doll and Olivia Doll; a brother, Lawrence (Joan) of NY, two sisters, Marjorie Gray of DE and Patricia Winter (Joseph) of NY.

We will always remember Michael for his unique personality and generosity. He would always insist on picking up the tab even if his wallet was near empty. He will be greatly missed.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church with committal services at the church columbarium to follow. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the

