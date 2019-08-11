Michael F. Ziegler
June 20, 1951 - August 7, 2019
Longs, S.C.
Funeral services for Michael F. Ziegler, 68, of Longs, S.C., will be 12 Noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township. (Family and friends are asked to please meet at church.)
Mr. Ziegler passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his residence in South Carolina.
Born June 20, 1951, in Cleveland, he had lived in Madison and Mentor before moving to South Carolina.
Mike attended Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, was well loved by everyone, had a great big heart, a big smile and a "heart of gold." He was all about family and loved all Cleveland sports teams.
Mr. Ziegler was a retired salesman for Gil Schwartz Distributors, which became Heritage Beverage for many years, and after retirement, he lived happily in South Carolina for 12 years.
Mike was the beloved husband of Jane (nee Allen) Ziegler; loving father of Aaron Michael (Keri) Ziegler and Hayley Jane Clark; cherished grandfather of Tyson, Gracie, Chloe and James; brother of Colleen Ann Mahoney and Mary Therese Falvey; son-in-law of Carolyn (nee Wirstrom) Allen; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He also leaves a big extended family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Michael Ziegler; parents, John T. Ziegler and Ellen A. (nee Callahan) Falvey; and father-in-law, Paul Allen.
Burial will be private
Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.
Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 11, 2019