Millie "Ollie" Causey Benton
June 24, 1943 - August 29, 2020
Longs
Millie "Ollie" Causey Benton, age 77, wife of Ernest Benton passed away, Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Millie was born in Conway, a daughter of the late Coleman Clyde and Sarah Jones Causey. She loved everything about NASCAR except Jimmy Johnson. Millie enjoyed fishing, playing BINGO with her sister Evelyn and working crossword puzzles. She was a very strong woman and worked alongside her husband for 27 years hanging wallpaper. Millie had a strong faith and loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other family members. She loved spending time with them and cooking for them. Millie was predeceased by a brothers, Ace Causey and Clyde Causey and sisters, Frances Hucks and Nita Graffunder.
Surviving are: her loving husband and best friend of 45 years, Ernest Benton of Longs; one son, Jimmy (Pam) Scott of Socastee; one daughter, Pam White of High Point, NC; grandchildren, Tyler White of Columbia, SC, Wesley (Hayley) White of Greensboro, NC, Addison White of Greensboro, NC, Liam White Brown, of High Point, NC. Kasey (Mica) Harrington of Conway; great grandchild, Waylon Harrington; one brother, Ray Causey of Avon, NC; two sisters, Evelyn Pirozzi of Conway and Linda Gould of Mullins; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to concerns and attendance restrictions of Covid 19, services will be private. Contact the family for funeral details. A committal Service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at approximately 3:00 PM officiated by Rev. Mack Hutson. Everyone is welcome,
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 until 6:00 PM Monday. Please follow Covid 19 guidelines of social distancing and wearing face coverings.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society
, 950 48th Ave. North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.