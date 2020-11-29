Miriam Carter

October 15, 1925 - November 21, 2020

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Miriam Carter, 95 years old of Myrtle Beach, passed away at Grand Strand Medical Center of pneumonia and related complications on Saturday 21 November 2020. Miriam was born on 15 October 1925 in Tallapoosa, Georgia to Clarence and Cora Roberts. She is survived by a brother Kenneth, 97 years old, in Georgia, two sons Paul and Phil, daughter in law, Stella (Phil) and a number of cousins, nephews and nieces in NC, GA, FL and LA. Miriam was a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach since 1963. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 39 years WJ Carter. Miriam lost her eldest son, Jerry Carter in 2013 to a stroke. Miriam will be cremated according to her wishes and her ashes will be buried beside WJ Carter's grave in Meansville, Ga. She will be missed and remembered lovingly by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Miriam's friends make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation





