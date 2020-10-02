Mona Faye Bridges

March 3, 1929 - September 29, 2020

Surfside Beach

Mona Faye Bridges, 91, affectionately known as "Nanny" to her family, went home to be with the Lord. She died September 29, 2020 in Surfside Beach, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Freeman Whaley Hamilton and Ella Mae (Upperman) Hamilton of Youngwood, PA, sister Erma Jean Bridges of Hunker, PA, brother Howard Malcolm Hamilton of Youngwood, PA, and loving husband of 52 years Orbin Ray Bridges originally of Hunker, PA.

Mona is survived by her sons Scott (Beth) Bridges and Randy (Maria) Bridges, grandchildren Travis, Lexy, Samantha and James, step-grandchildren Drew (Cody, and sons Reid and Walker) Rankin and Meredith Rankin, and numerous nieces and nephews among them special nephew and niece Barry and Betty Bridges of Murrells Inlet, SC who were especially dear.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice Care Charity, Inc (a foundation of MSA) or Open Arms Foundation (a foundation of Embrace Hospice).

Cremation Services Direct, LLC (843-651-1194) of Myrtle Beach is assisting the family with arrangements.





