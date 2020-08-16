Mr. Morris D. Pearce
September 8, 1942-August 13, 2020
Conway
Morris D. "Randy" Pearce, 77, of Conway, SC passed away on August 13, 2020. He is survived by his cherished wife of 57 years, Elizabeth "Lib" Johnston Pearce, daughter Kimberly Pearce Dean (John) of Alpharetta, GA and son Christopher Pearce (Jane) of Conway. "Didi" was so proud of his beloved grandchildren, Caroline Dean Foust (Michael), Emily Dean, ClaireAnne Dean, Samuel Pearce and Oliver Pearce. He often said when he married Lib he walked into a family of love - and he has been blessed with wonderful sisters and brothers in law and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Bernice Howle Pearce, mother-in-law Queenie Richardson Johnston and brother, Johnny Lee Pearce.
Born in Hartsville, SC, he overcame humble circumstances by recognizing the power of education. He graduated top of his class and had mentors, including the late Gordon Herndon, who recognized his promise and encouraged his academic pursuits. He was a 1965 graduate of The Georgia Institute of Technology, where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity. He earned his MBA from Emory University in 1966. After returning to the Lowcountry in the early 1970s, he was the Assistant Dean of Students at Horry Georgetown Technical College and worked tirelessly to lay the foundations at Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority. He and Lib owned Waccamaw Marine in Conway for nearly 30 years.
Randy was a founding member of Christ United and a long term member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Conway. He was privileged to participate in the first Seaside Walk to Emmaus. Through the eyes of his servant heart he often saw needs that were not apparent to others and quietly acted on His mission. Randy led by example - a believer in education, hard work, honesty, and to respect and care for others without regard to their station in life. He taught us to value ourselves, pursue our dreams but also to slow down and enjoy living! He took us on many adventures, both sanctioned and unsanctioned! He loved living on the Waccamaw River, where he was often referred to as the "Mayor of Caines Landing" and was blessed with many golf buddies at Shaftsbury Glen. He loved and was loved by the Feed and Seed Life Group of Christ United and the ladies of the Monday Morning Prayer Group at Trinity. Seldom has so much courage, strength, love and caring been held in such a small frame.
While we will sorely miss our "Didi", we take comfort knowing he is freed from his earthly burdens and is at peace. The celebration of life will be streamed live on the Christ United Myrtle Beach Facebook page on Sunday at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jeff Dunn and Rev. Jane Pearce officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Help 4 Kids/BackPack Buddies (https://help4kidssc.org
) or Christ United (https://christislove.org
). Mr. Pearce and his family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave. Aynor. (843)358-5800