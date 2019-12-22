Morton G. Mansfield Jr.
May 22, 1938 - December 15, 2019
Murrells Inlet, SC
SARASOTA FL – Morton G. Mansfield, Jr., age 81 formerly of Waterbury CT, and Murrells Inlet SC, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota FL. He was the husband of MaryEllen (Barringer) Mansfield, his devoted wife and best friend of nearly 61 years.
Mort was born on May 22, 1938 in Newport RI, the son of the late Jessie M. (Rasmussen) Morey. He proudly served his country as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy. He and his family settled in Waterbury CT, where Mort became an officer for the Waterbury Police Department and then transferred his employment to the Fire Dept. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love him. He is preceded in death by his mother Jessie and his brother David Mansfield.
Left to honor his memory and cherish his love and legacy, besides his wife are his children, Rena, Rhonda, Kenneth, their spouses, and his four grandchildren. Mort is also survived by his brother Richard, and sisters Shirley and Nancy.
A Service of Remembrance will be held in on January 25, 2020, in Sarasota FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to . Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist the family with arrangements in conjunction with Your Traditions Funeral Home in Sarasota. To leave a personal message of condolence to the family or for further information please visit the funeral home website at www.eastsidememorial.com.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 22, 2019