Murrells Inlet

Muriel Roseanna Blandford Berner "M", 92, loving wife of Walter T Berner Jr. (d. 2010) passed away peacefully, and only because she wanted to, early in the morning of February 22. She is survived by a loving cadre of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and close friends with whom she traveled the world, and who now feel the large void she has left in their lives.

Born in 1927, in Corona, New York, of parents who had emigrated from Newfoundland as carpenters and shipbuilders, she graduated St. Albans High School and went on to model in New York City.

She met Walter on a blind date in 1944, while he was on leave from the Navy. They were married for 62 years and raised four children: Carol, Claudia, Ellen (d. 1999) and Ted. During their lives together they lived in Belgium, Argentina, the Philippines, Holland, Aruba, Venezuela and Japan.

Upon retirement in 1985, they built a house together in their much loved Wachesaw Plantation.

Their lives were filled with an eclectic group of friends, wild stories (real and imagined), guitars, Spanish song, sailing adventures, shipwrecks, and warming nights with glasses of wine by the fireplace.

Muriel was a self-taught and avid watercolorist painting many of South Carolina's local landscapes - giving many of her pieces away to charity or to family and friends.

A devoted member of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, she will be laid to rest beside her husband in the cemetery next to the church. Our hearts are broken; our beautiful Mother has sailed away from us with Dad and Ellen just over the horizon.

A service at Belin Methodist Church will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 AM.

