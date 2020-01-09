Myra Sue Bullock Sells
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myra Sue Bullock Sells, 77, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born December 21, 1942 in Winston-Salem, NC, daughter of the late Seby Howard Bullock and Lillie Belle (Wheeler) Bullock.
Myra graduated from Myrtle Beach High School in 1960 and received her bachelor's degree in 1964 from Columbia College. In 1996, she retired after 28 years of teaching, her last 25 years at Myrtle Beach Elementary School. She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach and was very involved in Sunday School and serving on various committees and boards.
Survivors include her son, Michael "Mike" Sells and his longtime girlfriend, Angela Jones of Myrtle Beach; daughter, Kim Sells of Springfield, IL; a sister, Sylvia Harmon of Mt. Pleasant, SC; four grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda, Jacob, & Kalyn; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach. Burial will follow in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1367, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 9, 2020