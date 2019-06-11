Nancy D. Jaeger
June 13, 1967 - June 7, 2019
Georgetown
Nancy D. Jaeger, 51, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Blue Ridge in Georgetown.
Born in East Orange, NJ, Nancy was the daughter of the late George and Arlene Zickgraf. She was employed in the banking industry and was very strong in her Catholic faith. In addition to her parents, Nancy is predeceased by her brother Peter Zickgraf.
Survivors include her husband, William Jaeger, Conway; daughter, Aimee Jaeger, NJ; sister, Kathleen (Charles) Wirry, NJ; sister s in laws, Michele (Peter) Zickgraf, NJ; Roberta (Joseph) Derdzikowski, NJ and Joanne (Stanley) Uzal, NJ; nieces and nephews, Joshua, Zachery, Nicholas, Dylan, Ashley, Joseph, Stosh and Paul.
A memorial service will be held in NJ. Day and time to be announced.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on June 11, 2019