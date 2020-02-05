Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Garner. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Memorial service 12:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice



Nancy O'Neal Garner, 98, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Duke Hospital in Durham, NC. She was born in Savannah, GA on August 24, 1921, the daughter of Alan and Ruth Anderson O'Neal. For 48 years, she was married to Mark C. Garner, a former mayor of Myrtle Beach and owner and publisher of the Sun News, who died in 1992.

Most of the years before her marriage were spent in Winston-Salem, NC, where she was a graduate of Salem College and a member of the Winston-Salem Junior League. For two years before her marriage in 1944, she taught high school French and English in Boonville, NC.

In 1948, she, her husband, and their children moved from Asheville, NC, to Myrtle Beach and joined First Presbyterian Church. She held various offices in the Women of the Church and served as Superintendent of the Sunday School Primary Department for 15 years. She was a member and officer of the Myrtle Beach Garden Club, a Charter Member of the Heritage Club, and a member of the Dunes Club. Various volunteer works included Ocean View Hospital; PTA offices; substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School in French, English, and Latin; Mobile Meals; and Chapin Library Foundation. In 1955, she received the Jaycee-ette Young Woman of the Year Award.

She is survived by a daughter, Jeanne Garner Clay; a son, Craig Garner; a daughter-in-law, Denisa Eller Garner; grandchildren Scott Addison Clay (Philippa), Treffrey Clay Gunter (Kevin), and Preston Bost (Anne); and great-grandchildren Penelope Nancy Clay, Molly Gunter, Harrison Gunter, and Emily Bost. She was predeceased by her brothers and sister, Alan Smith O'Neal, Jr., Ruth O'Neal Pepper, and Neal O'Neal.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, Myrtle Beach, SC.

Memorials may be made to the Mark and Nancy Garner Scholarship Fund, c/o Sun News, 914 Frontage Road East, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-6700.





Published in The Sun News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020

