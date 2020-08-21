1/
Nancy Goldman
1945 - 2020
Nancy Goldman
Myrtle Beach, SC
Nancy Goldman, 74, died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born August 19, 1945 in Mooresville, NC, daughter of the late Eugene E. and Marie (Nantz) Bailey.
Nancy was a prominent model of both print and television media, and was featured in an article in Grand Strand Magazine in 2017 (https://grandstrandmag.com/feature/a_model_of_success). She won the title of Miss Teen District of Columbia followed by her 1965 win of the Miss District of Columbia pageant. She later became a full-time resident of North Myrtle Beach for over 30 years. She was an active member of the Ocean View Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir. Nancy was an active charity volunteer with the Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach, Meals on Wheels, and the Humane Society.
Survivors include two daughters, Christina and Melissa Goldman; a brother, Jon (Sue) Bailey; and a grandchild, Lennon Dowling.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens in North Myrtle Beach and a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Ocean View Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Due to COVID-19, all those in attendance are asked to please wear masks and practice proper social distancing.



Published in The Sun News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southern Palms Memorial Gardens
AUG
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Ocean View Baptist Church
