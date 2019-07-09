Nancy J. Martin

March 2, 1929 - July 6, 2019

Murrells Inlet

Nancy J. Martin, 90, of Murrells Inlet, died Saturday July 6, 2019. Nancy was born in Uniontown, PA on March 2, 1929 to the late Cyrus and Margaret Kemerer.

In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Herman Martin, and two brothers.

Nancy and Herman moved to Ohio in 1955 where she operated a beauty shop with her friend for 37 years. She and Herman moved to Myrtle Beach in 1993.

Nancy loved people and was active in many clubs and enjoyed playing many different card games. She was a loving and kind mother and friend who will be greatly missed.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Embrace Hospice House for the wonderful love and care they provided Nancy.

Nancy is survived by her son Larry Martin; daughter Deborah Holt and her husband Jerome; two sisters; five grandchildren and two great grand children.

A burial will take place in Farmington, Pa. at a later time.

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family at this time.



