Nancy Jucarone Raynor
November 27, 1952 - June 1, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Nancy Jucarone Raynor, 66, passed away unexpectedly Saturday June 1, 2019 in Myrtle
Beach, SC. Born in Washington DC, the daughter of Nicholas and Myrtle Jucarone-sister to
Thomas Jucarone, and loving wife of Tommy Raynor.
Growing up in Arlington VA, she moved to Richmond VA after high school, working her way
through two colleges mostly on her own resources, and eventually graduating with honors from
Virginia Commonwealth University-quite an achievement. She moved to South Carolina to be
with her mother after her father died, and that's where she found the love of her life, Tommy
Raynor.
Nancy was a wonderful and loving caregiver to her mother, and her husband Tommy.
She loved being around her friends, taking care of her new house, cooking, watching true
crime story shows, and reviewing movies with her brother.
She is survived by her brother Tom and sister-in-law Jill, and missed by them and many more.
A memorial service will be held at 2PM on July 13th at First Baptist Church of Surfside Beach,
711 16th Ave N, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
Published in The Sun News on July 10, 2019