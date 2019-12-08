Nancy Tompkins (1970 - 2019)
  • "Nancy i will miss you so much. Love you."
    - Ila Williamson
Cooper Funeral Home
209 BLACK BRANCH RD
Dillon, SC
29536
(843)-774-4473
Nancy Gayle Tompkins
July 20, 1970 - December 6, 2019
SELLERS
Nancy Gayle Tompkins, 49, passed away, Friday, December 6,2019 at MUSC-Health in Florence, SC.
Born in Conway, SC, July 20, 1970, she was the daughter of Nancy Lee Tyler and the late William Oscar Tyler.
Survivors include her mother, Nancy Lee Tyler of Sellers; daughter, Madison Tompkins of Virginia; brother, Billy Tyler (Kemberly) of Sellers; nephews, Blake & Preston Tyler.
Cooper Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 8, 2019
