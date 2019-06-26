Naomi F. Sams

January 22, 1930 - June 22, 2019

Jackson, MS

Naomi Fields Sams, of Jackson, MS, completed her life's journey of 89 years on Saturday, June 22, 2019. "Mother Sams" as she was affectionately known, retired after 33 years of service as a music educator in 1985. She worked tirelessly to produce outstanding competitive choirs at Lanier High School that won numerous awards. After retirement from the Jackson Public School System, she continued her choral music work through the music ministry at her church. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 beginning at 5:00pm followed by A Celebration of Life ceremony at 6:00pm to be held at McKiever Funeral Home, Conway, SC. Her home going service will be Monday, July 1, 2019 11:00am at Mt. Helm Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, MS. She leaves to cherish her memory her immediate family: her only child, Dr. Deirdre ("Dr. Dee") Williams, son-in-law George Williams, Jr., grandsons; George ("Trey") Williams and Garrett Fields Williams, all of Myrtle Beach. Her nephew: Harold(Felicia) Fields, Jr. Goodyear, AZ, two nieces: Wandalyn (Adonis) Belt of Suitland, MD, and Dina Moran of Cleveland, TN. Her home care was entrusted to Ms. Jerline Allen, Ms. CeCe Richardson, her Dream Team of Crescent Hospice and Embrace Hospice House.



