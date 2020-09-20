1/1
Nathaniel Kennedy
1936 - 2020
Nathaniel Kennedy
March 12, 1936 - September 10, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Nathaniel Kennedy was born March 12, 1936. He was the proud son of Carl and Jean Kennedy and grew up with his three brothers in Montgomery, WV. Kennedy Dental Office was established in 1929 by Carl Kennedy. Two of his sons, Nathaniel and Carl Kennedy were fundamental in taking their Dad's tutelage and growing the practice and various other practices to now represent a fourth generation Dental Family that is primarily located in West Virginia.
Nathaniel was the Patriarch of his family consisting of his Son, David Kennedy and his daughter, Jean Kennedy and was a Grandfather to his six Grandchildren, Alexis, Natalie, Austin, John Paul, Michael J and Claire. He also lived to appreciate his first Great Granddaughter, Ms. Ella Thompson on April 15, 2019.
Nathaniel was best known for his ever present smile, his compassion for his family and the community, his love for his wife, Patricia L Kennedy who passed on January 3, 2020 (62 years married) and his love of talking to anyone and everyone.
Nathaniel will be missed but he has a special place in Heaven due to his faith and commitment to the Presbyterian Church for 84 years. His achievements include, but are not limited to, serving on the National Board of Dental examiners, Volunteer of Habitat for Humanity, member of Steven Coventry ministries and providing free Dental service to the indigent in Horry County for 17 years after retirement. He was nominated as "Horry Volunteer of the Year" and served as Deacon and usher at First Presbyterian of Myrtle Beach, SC.
His life on earth is just one phase of a great man and we will dearly miss him but he will be part of all of us and as family continues to flourish. We love you Dad.



Published in The Sun News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
