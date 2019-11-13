Nell McNeill Crews
Lawrenceville, GA
Nell McNeill Crews, age 91, formerly of Conway, SC, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in Flowery Branch, GA.
Mrs. Crews was born December 19, 1927 in , Bolivia, NC, the daughter of the late Lindsey F. and Lena Robinson Lewis. She was a member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church. Mrs. Crews was twice widowed, first by the late Harold F. McNeill and second by the late Ted Crews. She loved gardening and sewing. Mrs. Crews was predeceased by one brother, Jerry Lewis and one sister, Marcelane FormyDuval.
Surviving are four sons, Barry McNeill of Atlanta, GA, Gary McNeill (Barbara) and Steve McNeill, all of Lawrenceville, GA and Lain McNeill (Ann) of Santa Clara, CA, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one brother, Jerome Lewis of Lel0and, NC, and three sisters, Clara Rogers of Charleston, SC, Yvonne Hardee of Wilmington, NC and Glenda Dosher of Supply, NC.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Scott Altman officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 13, 2019