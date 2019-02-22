Notice Guest Book View Sign



October 31, 1950 - February 18, 2019

Little River

Nelson "Edd" Powell, 68 of Little River, SC passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 surrounded by family.

Edd was born October 31, 1950 in Lake City, SC to the late Olin and Hazel Powell.

Edd attended Newberry College and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1974. In 1978, he began his career as band director at Hannah-Pamplico High School, SC. and then taught at Lake City High School, SC and Berkeley High School, SC. In 1984 Edd became the band director at Central Cabarrus High School, Concord, NC. Through his love of music and teaching, he reshaped the CCHS Band into a nationally known program. From 1991 until his retirement, Edd taught at several middle schools in Concord, NC sharing his passion for music and teaching with hundreds of students every day. Through the gift of music, Edd influenced many young lives and created memories to last a life time.

Edd is survived by his wife, Pamela V. Powell; daughter Lauren Franklin (Jonathan) of Louisburg, NC; brother Dr. Olin Henderson Powell (Susan) of Columbia, SC; and nephew Michael Powell (Megan) of Chattanooga, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Lake City First Baptist Church, Lake City, SC on Sunday, February 24, 2018 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nelson Edward Powell Memorial Music Scholarship, PO Box 4742 North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597.



Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.



11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116

Little River , SC 29566

