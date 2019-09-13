Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Nixon Jr.. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church 706 14th Avenue South North Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Service 3:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church 706 14th Avenue South North Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice



June 22, 1931 - September 12, 2019

North Myrtle Beach

Dr. Nicholas Foy Nixon, Jr. passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home.

Born at Cherry Grove Beach on June 22, 1931, he was known to all his friends as Sonny. He was the son of Nicholas Foy Nixon, Sr. and Cecelia Watson Nixon. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Brogden Nixon; his sons, Lawrence Keith Nixon (Lisbeth Cubillan Nixon) and Nicholas Foy Nixon, III (Beth Connell); grandchildren, Loren Nixon, Sam Moody, Jane Moody, and Matthew Nixon; and brothers, Robert W. Nixon and Charles O. Nixon. He is predeceased by his sisters, Mary Cecelia Nixon and Patsy Nixon Singleton.

Dr. Nixon was a graduate of Wampee High School, The University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy in Columbia, and The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

He was always fitness oriented and was in good health until the age of 88. During his years in Pharmacy school, he paid his way by running Sonny's Pavilion on the ocean front in Cherry Grove Beach. He married Betsy Brogden of Durham, NC in 1960. Sonny and Betsy are members of Trinity United Methodist Church.



Visitation will be held in the fellowship hall at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 14 from 4 to 6 pm.

Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church Sunday, September 15 at 3 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.



Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.





