1/
Nita Sparks
1930 - 2020
Nita Page Sparks
July 18, 1930-July 12, 2020
Conway
The Heavenly choir has gained another voice in the alto section. Mrs. Nita Page Forehand Sparks passed away on July 13th at home, surrounded by her family after an extended illness. She was born in Conway, SC, on July 18, 1930, daughter of Dewitt Forehand and Nina Moore Forehand.
Predeceased by Gene O. Sparks, her beloved husband of 65 years, also by her siblings, Norwood Forehand, Doris Vereen, Elva Thomas, Ronald Forehand and Louise Forehand.
Sparks graduated from Conway High School and attended Winthrop College.
She is survived by her children Reneé Sparks Defalco (Jeffrey) of Conway, John Marshall Sparks of Myrtle Beach, Alan Norwood Sparks (Kristi) of Mt. Pleasant, and Mary Grace Sparks of Conway. She loved her grandchildren, Page Louise Curry, and Jacob and Katie Sparks.
Nita was a member of First Baptist Church Conway,and sang in the Chancel Choir for most of her life. Generations of Lovell Child Care Kindergarten and Sunday School students remember how they benefited from her dedication to their nurturing education. She was an influential community member in Ivy Garden Club, winning awards for her arrangements; in CAP (Churches Assisting People); in TOR (Theatre of the Republic) as performer; and as volunteer; on the Horry County Foster Care Review Board, advocating for adoption. Children and adults gained literacy from her volunteer tutoring work. Nita and Gene enjoyed dancing, playing Bridge, and adventures with their family.
Her passion for gardening, nature and animals will thrive as her progeny continue her legacy. Her loyalty and care was, and will be cherished by her closest friends and extended family who are invited to a private graveside memorial service which will be held by Goldfinch Funeral Home on Sunday, July 26th at 4:00 PM at Lakeside Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
