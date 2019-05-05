Norma Martin Kivlin
May 6, 1935 - May 3, 2019
Marietta, GA
Norma Martin Kivlin, age 83, formally of Conway, SC, passed away the morning of Friday, May 3, 2019.
A Conway native of 65+ years, she was the daughter of the late Columbus Hagood, Sr. and Alice Brock Martin. Norma was the example of a lady... unique, solid, loyal and committed. She was a fantastic mother, loving grandmother and loyal friend. She was of the Methodist faith. Norma retired from the Horry County Memorial Library and was involved in the Historical Society. She was predeceased in death by sisters Bertha Rheuark and Esther Cooke; brothers "C.H." Martin, II and Harry Oliver Brock.
Surviving are: her daughters Karla Kivlin of Marietta, GA (m. Burton Banich) and Suzanne Kivlin Spencer of Atlanta, GA; son-in-law Srebran Preda of Marietta, GA; grandchildren Ingrid Alice Preda and Oliver Srebran Preda both of Marietta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Kyle Randle officiating. Inurnment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and family from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Norma's family requests donations to the Horry County Historical Society, 606 Main St. Conway, SC 29526 in her memory.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on May 5, 2019