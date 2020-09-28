1/
Norma M. Wilkerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma M. Wilkerson
North Myrtle Beach
Norma Miller Wilkerson, 81, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on September 25, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Lee Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 29, from 5-7 pm. A private burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord, NC, on Thursday, October 1, at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Burial
01:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved