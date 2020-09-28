Norma M. Wilkerson
North Myrtle Beach
Norma Miller Wilkerson, 81, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on September 25, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Lee Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 29, from 5-7 pm. A private burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord, NC, on Thursday, October 1, at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.