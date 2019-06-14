Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Pegram. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Norma Stanley Pegram

August 5, 1934 - June 12, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Norma Stanley Pegram, 84, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Norma was born August 5, 1934 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Clarence H. Stanley and Sara M. Stanley. She was raised in Griffin, Georgia on her grandparent's farm where she developed a deep love for all animals.

After graduating from Griffin High School, Norma moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she began her career as an Executive Secretary working for Time Life Magazine. It was in Atlanta, that Norma met the love of her life, Joseph Thomas Pegram who was studying at Georgia Tech University. After marrying in 1955, they moved to Nuremburg, Germany where Tom served in the US Army's Counter-Intelligence Corps as a French Interpreter and Analyst, Top Secret Document Center. In 1957, Tom, Norma and their newborn daughter Leigh, returned to Statesville, NC where Tom began his career as an architect and Norma became the mother to three more daughters. Along with being a devoted wife and mother, Norma worked for many years as an Executive Secretary for Ray Lackey Enterprises. She was a founding member of Forest Park Presbyterian Church in Statesville, NC, a Brownie Leader, and a volunteer at her children's school.

In 1995, Norma and Tom moved to Myrtle Beach where Tom continued his career and Norma retired. It was during these years that Norma battled several forms of cancer and arthritis. While she dealt daily with severe pain, she continued to live her life with a strong faith and determination.

Those who knew Norma, knew her as a very intelligent, strong and beautiful woman. Her life was her husband and her four girls. She loved them fiercely and would do anything for them. She loved her dogs Mac and Sophie. Among Norma's many talents were cooking, knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint. She loved gardening and traveling, but most of all she loved her family.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Thomas Pegram and her brother William Henry Stanley, Norma is survived by her daughters, Leigh Alyson Pegram of Charlotte, NC; Kimberly Pegram Rockwell (Chip) of Charlotte, NC; Sydney Pegram Sipe (Glenn) of Charlotte, NC and Caron Ansley Pegram, who had lived with and cared for her the last six years of her life. She is also survived by two nephews, Mark (Alice) Stanley and Tony Stanley, a niece, Staci-Jill (Todd) Burnley, and several great and great-great nieces and nephews, including Catherine and Caroline Burnley, who held special places in her heart.

The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to Dr. Renwick Goldberg and the staff at Coastal Cancer Center, and Dr. Terry Belden for the excellent and compassionate care given to Norma during her illness. The family also thanks Brown and Mary Bradley, Gary and Ashley Thomas, Dale and Sandy Hicks, Mackie and Janie Johnson, Jack Elledge, Dennis and Pam Springs, and Ikea Owens for their loving support.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at McMillan Small Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , The , First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach, or the Pet Shelter of your choice.

An online guest book may be found on the McMillan Small website.





