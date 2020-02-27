Norman E. McCoy
8/5/1922 - 2/24/2020
Murrells Inlet
Norman E. McCoy, age 97, is now looking into the face of his Wonderful Lord and Savior and is reunited with his precious wife, Georgia, who predeceased him in 2006 after 64 years of marriage. He was born in Midland, NC and was the son of the late Maude and Leinster McCoy. He is survived by two children: Cynthia Talbot of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Randy McCoy of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren: Shelley Talbot Pope (Brian) of Clayton, NC, and Brian Talbot (Tania) of Raleigh, NC: five great grandchildren: Seth, Luke and Jake Pope, and Tyler and Morgan Talbot, and a very special friend, Harriet Hutson, who brought joy to his life. Mr. McCoy is survived by one brother, Robert McCoy and one sister, Lana Bailey. Mr. McCoy was preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas McCoy and Leinster "Bunk" McCoy.
Norman played minor league baseball in North Carolina after high school graduation and then enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1942. He flew the B25 and B29 bombers and ended his service in 1946 as a 1st Lieutenant. He proudly served his country. He joined the Charlotte Fire Department in 1947 and retired 36 years later as a Battalion Chief. He moved from Charlotte to Murrells Inlet in 2009 and found a church home that he loved.
He will always be remembered as a very kind and caring person. His love for others was always apparent in everything he did. He loved his church, Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, and especially the Bible Studies with the Reverend Frank Holsclaw.
Memorial service will be Saturday, February 29, at 2:00 at Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, PO Box 418 Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 27, 2020