Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman E. McCoy. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-3295 Memorial service 2:00 PM Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Notice



8/5/1922 - 2/24/2020

Murrells Inlet

Norman E. McCoy, age 97, is now looking into the face of his Wonderful Lord and Savior and is reunited with his precious wife, Georgia, who predeceased him in 2006 after 64 years of marriage. He was born in Midland, NC and was the son of the late Maude and Leinster McCoy. He is survived by two children: Cynthia Talbot of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Randy McCoy of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren: Shelley Talbot Pope (Brian) of Clayton, NC, and Brian Talbot (Tania) of Raleigh, NC: five great grandchildren: Seth, Luke and Jake Pope, and Tyler and Morgan Talbot, and a very special friend, Harriet Hutson, who brought joy to his life. Mr. McCoy is survived by one brother, Robert McCoy and one sister, Lana Bailey. Mr. McCoy was preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas McCoy and Leinster "Bunk" McCoy.

Norman played minor league baseball in North Carolina after high school graduation and then enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1942. He flew the B25 and B29 bombers and ended his service in 1946 as a 1st Lieutenant. He proudly served his country. He joined the Charlotte Fire Department in 1947 and retired 36 years later as a Battalion Chief. He moved from Charlotte to Murrells Inlet in 2009 and found a church home that he loved.

He will always be remembered as a very kind and caring person. His love for others was always apparent in everything he did. He loved his church, Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, and especially the Bible Studies with the Reverend Frank Holsclaw.

Memorial service will be Saturday, February 29, at 2:00 at Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, PO Box 418 Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.

Sign an online guestbook at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





Norman E. McCoy8/5/1922 - 2/24/2020Murrells InletNorman E. McCoy, age 97, is now looking into the face of his Wonderful Lord and Savior and is reunited with his precious wife, Georgia, who predeceased him in 2006 after 64 years of marriage. He was born in Midland, NC and was the son of the late Maude and Leinster McCoy. He is survived by two children: Cynthia Talbot of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Randy McCoy of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren: Shelley Talbot Pope (Brian) of Clayton, NC, and Brian Talbot (Tania) of Raleigh, NC: five great grandchildren: Seth, Luke and Jake Pope, and Tyler and Morgan Talbot, and a very special friend, Harriet Hutson, who brought joy to his life. Mr. McCoy is survived by one brother, Robert McCoy and one sister, Lana Bailey. Mr. McCoy was preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas McCoy and Leinster "Bunk" McCoy.Norman played minor league baseball in North Carolina after high school graduation and then enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1942. He flew the B25 and B29 bombers and ended his service in 1946 as a 1st Lieutenant. He proudly served his country. He joined the Charlotte Fire Department in 1947 and retired 36 years later as a Battalion Chief. He moved from Charlotte to Murrells Inlet in 2009 and found a church home that he loved.He will always be remembered as a very kind and caring person. His love for others was always apparent in everything he did. He loved his church, Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, and especially the Bible Studies with the Reverend Frank Holsclaw.Memorial service will be Saturday, February 29, at 2:00 at Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, PO Box 418 Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun News on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close