O. Horton Chandler
Murrells Inlet
Oscar Horton Chandler, 65, of Murrells Inlet, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Camden, SC, Mr. Chandler was the middle son of the late David Calhoun and Ollie Marva Horton Chandler, Sr.
Mr. Chandler is survived by a brother: Johnny Heyward Chandler, Sr. of Lugoff, SC; niece: Dana Chandler Jones (Ben) of Walhalla, SC; nephews: David Oliver Chandler (Rebekah) of Camden, SC and Oscar Manuel Chandler of Torreón, México; and many close cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Chandler was preceded in death by a brother: David Calhoun Chandler, Jr.
Mr. Chandler was an advocate for wildlife preservation, and loved to entertain others with his musical talents and witty one-liners.
A celebration of life will be held in Murrells Inlet later this Summer. "Laissez les bon temps rouler!"
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 25, 2020