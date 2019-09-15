Onie/Freida Townsend
August 10th, 1937-August 11th, 2019
Little River
Onie/Freida Townsend August10, 1937 -August 11,2019 TOWNSEND— Onie/Freida Onie Townsend, formerly Onie Cunningham, daughter of Royden & Elizabeth Cunningham, passed away at her home in Little River, South Carolina of Natural Causes on August 11th, 2019. one day after her 82nd birthday. Although a full time resident of Little River, SC, she made frequent trips back to the area ofheryouth inPennsylvania. A Graduate of Laurel High School in Pennsylvania, Onie went on to dabble in Real Estate and subsequently began her career in the Accounting Department of Intelsat Telecommunications Company of Washington, D.C., where she retired. She enjoyed traveling, going to shows and really, really enjoyedshopping! A Grave Side Service will be conducted at Bethel Cemetary, 675 Bethel Cemetary Road, New Florance, Pennsylvania, 09/21/ 2019 at 12:00 PM. MayShe Rest inPeace! A graveside service will be held from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM on 2019-09-21 at Bethel Cemetary , 675 Bethel Cemetery Road, New Florence, PA. Survived by her Daughter & Son In Law, Heather and Ron Donnell and Son Greg.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 15, 2019