Oscar Lee Glaze
September 3, 2019
Lexington, SC
LEXINGTON - Oscar Lee Glaze, 81, of Lexington, passed away September 3, 2019. The family will greet friends from 2:00 – 3:00 PM, with service following on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the mausoleum chapel of Woodridge Memorial Park.
Oscar graduated from Brookland Cayce High School, and was a successful entrepreneur and small business owner. He loved hunting, fishing and being with his family. He attended First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach and faithfully served the Lord distributing Bibles as a Gideon.
Oscar is survived by his daughter, Belinda Glaze Cress (Andy) of Lexington; grandson, David Cress (Leah) of Illinois; granddaughter, BrieAnn Morris (Peter) of Australia; great-grandchildren, Zeke, Ian and Hope Cress, and Ronald and Charles Morris. Oscar is also survived by his first wife, Ann Manley Glaze. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Brenda James Glaze.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, or Gideons International.
See www.woodridgefuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 6, 2019