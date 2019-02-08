Palmer "Mike" Conner
|
January 7, 1934 - February 6. 2019
Conway
Palmer "Mike" Conner, age 85, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2019 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. John Holmes officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the grave.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 8, 2019