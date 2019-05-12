Paraskeve Halaris (Voula)
Myrtle Beach
Paraskeve Halaris (Voula) age 79, of Myrtle Beach passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born in Athens, Greece, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna Mavros. Mrs. Halaris a homemaker immigrated to the United States in 1969 to Rochester, NY and moved to Myrtle Beach in 1994.
Survivors include her loving husband, Anargyros Halaris; children, Anna Halaris, Antonios Halaris and his wife Anna and Barbara Halaris and her husband George Tsipetos; grandchildren, Sevasti, Foula, Anargyros, Sofia and Paraskevi; a sister, Vasiliki Athanasouli of Greece and numerous other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, May 12th at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 33rd Ave., N. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Published in The Sun News on May 12, 2019