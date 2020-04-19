Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Palucki. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Send Flowers Notice

Pat McAfee Ward Palucki

Myrtle Beach, SC

Pat McAfee Ward Palucki passed away April 10, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born April 13, 1941, in Edgecombe County, NC, and was the daughter of William and Lou Varnell of Rocky Mount, NC. Besides her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husband's Wes McAfee, Luke Ward, and Ron Palucki. She had lived in Myrtle Beach for 40 years.

Pat was a savvy lady who faced life with determination and grit. She owned and operated a successful auditing company based out of North Carolina for many years. She was a long-time active member and resident of the Dunes Club and had a passion for spending time on the beach. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach where she took an active part in the women's ministries and Bible studies before her health began declining. She loved traveling and visited many parts of the United States as well as other countries.

Pat was an extrovert even from her early childhood and never met anyone with whom she would not strike up a conversation. She loved people and was always willing to help those around her. She was quick to defend anyone she felt was being taken advantage of, and she was intent on her family and friends being treated fairly. Pat left a memorable impression on everyone she met. She will be most loved and remembered for her generosity and heartfelt kindness. She lived life fully and was always happy to greet a new day.

She was the oldest of four daughters and is survived by her sisters Brenda

A private graveside service will be held for the family in the immediate future. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to honor and celebrate Pat's life with her family and friends.

The family would like to express our deepest appreciation and love to Sally Stackhouse who was more than a caretaker. She became a faithful friend and was loved dearly by Pat and her family. We also greatly appreciate the loving care from Ebony Moss who was there to help fill in the gaps with caring for Pat when needed.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at , or the Palladium Hospice, 1601 N Oak St, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577.





