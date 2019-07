Patricia Ann BokowskiMurrells InletPatricia Ann Bokowski age 82, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her residence.Born in East Hampton, MA, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Helen Hanlon. Mrs. Bokowski was a retired bookkeeper with 27 years at Adams's Supermarket in Adams, MA. She was a member of L.O.T.E. in Murrells Inlet, the American Legion and the Chesire Lion's Club. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hanlon; 2 sisters, Alice Clogston and Ann Katt.Survivors include her husband, Joseph Bokowski of Murrells Inlet; 3 sons, Joe Bak and Patricia of Eastford, CT, Lance Bokowski and Lynsay of Palmer, MA and Brent Bokowski and Pat of Gautier, MA; a daughter, Pamela Jean Martin of Buckeye, AZ; 7 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.A private Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 950 48th Ave. N. Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.