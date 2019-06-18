Patricia Edwards Baker

October 19, 1932 - June 16, 2019

Florence

Patricia Edwards Baker, 86, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, after an illness.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.

She was born in the Evergreen community of Florence County, one of seven children born to Doctor Cullian and Jessie Haynes Edwards. Mrs. Baker was the last surviving sibling.

After attending McClenaghan High School, she graduated from Betty Stevens Cosmetology School and became a well-known hairdresser in Florence. She owned and operated Pat Baker Salon for over fifty years, where she built a loyal clientele.

Mrs. Baker was married to the late David Lee Baker, Sr., for 53 years until his death. Together they built a life and beach house at Murrells Inlet, where she cherished spending time. She loved to travel and always looked forward to their next trip.

She was a faithful member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her five children: Debbie Baker Youmans (Tommy), David Lee Baker Jr. (Pat), Dearl Cullian Baker (Tricia), all of Florence, and Deena Baker Walker (Jim) and Dusti Baker Graham, both of Virginia Beach, VA; five grandchildren: Corey Ward Owens (Keeli), Kari Youmans Clontz (Chad), Kati Youmans Jennings (Matt), Chanley Alan Buckley, and Chase Noel Walker; and three great-grandchildren: Harris Owens, Kinslee Clontz, and Colby Jennings. She was predeceased by a grandson, Chance Lee Baker.

Memorials may be made to The ALS Association, P. O. Box 37022, Boone, Iowa 50037.



