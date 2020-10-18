1/
Patricia Daly
1929 - 2020
Murrells Inlet
Patricia M. Daly, 91, passed away peacefully at home, on April 3, 2020 in Murrells Inlet, SC with her family at her side.
Pat was born in Fall River, Mass to the late Mary E. Lee and William M. Aylward. She attended St Mary's Cathedral Grammar School and Sacred Heart Academy.
She was a graduate of Immaculata University in Paoli, PA with a Bachelor of Science degree. After graduation, she was employed as a dietician at St. Anne's Hospital and was a vocational teacher at Diman Vocational Tech.
Pat married Richard H. Daly, also of Fall River.
They lived in many places including Fall River, Havertown, PA and Plainville, Mass and they retired to Indigo Creek, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina in 1993.
One of the first families of Pickney Lane, they had many happy years and group activities with all their neighbors and enjoyed the local sites including: BrookGreen Gardens, and the Marshwalk .
Pat liked to dine out at favorite places like Charleston Café and Gulfstream. (She loved a well-made whiskey sour and daiquiris)
As life progressed, Pat enjoyed a good spy novel and laughed out loud over "Everybody loves Raymond, Psych and Seinfeld" but she also liked the Bill Gaither Homecoming series. She loved music and played the piano her whole life. She also like to sing and dance.
She traveled but preferred to visit family and friends. In her quiet years, she watched the birds and the golfers on the course.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Richard H. Daly, daughters, Debra and Mary Pat Daly Bauso, her sister- in- law, Mary Daly Reynolds of Fall River, niece Lisa Reynolds Collins of San Francisco and nephew, John (Jay) Daly of Fall River.
A private funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Murrells, Inlet, SC. (Masks are required) For those that are remote and would like to join, you are welcome to attend via livestream at WWW. SAINTMICHAELSC.NET



Published in The Sun News on Oct. 18, 2020.
