Patricia Ann Graham (Lupico)
February 17, 1941-February 27, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Born in Yonkers, NY to Anna and Joseph Lupico, she was the middle child of 3, Joseph and Charles. She graduated from LPN school as a young woman and obtained her RN diploma years later, graduating #1 in her class of 99. Her nursing career was lengthy and diverse, from bedside nursing to teaching. Pat loved horses and country music. She especially loved to old school artists like Hank Williams SR, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash to name a few. She visited Gilleys dance and night club in Pasadena, TX and she traveled to Germany in 1988 to meet her grandson for the first time. Pat loved her fur babies, especially her pooch Pepper.
Patricia is survived by 2 children, Christine Detamore (Graham) of Murrells Inlet, SC and Daniel Graham of Poughquag, NY. Patricia is also survived by 4 grandchildren. Ian Detamore of Pennsylvania, (son of Christine), and Ashley, Matthew and Brianna, children of Daniel and Theresa Graham.
Patricia was Aunt to 5 nephews, Joseph, Patrick (D), Matthew, Christopher and Edward, sons of Joseph and Linda (Reedy), and Jean-Louis and Charles "Chucky"(D), sons of Charles and Andrea Lupico.
Patricia supported in life and in death. Those wishing to remember Patricia can do so through donations to St. Judes. A scattering of cremains will take place in Virginia at a later date.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 15, 2020