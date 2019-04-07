Patricia Ann Heckman
April 24, 1942 – April 3, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Patricia Ann Heckman, 76, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born on April 24, 1942 in Rochester, New York to the late Carl F. Maier & Adele Wawro Maier.
Along with her parents, Patricia is reunited in death with her beloved husband, Mr. Charles Heckman.
A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held privately.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 7, 2019