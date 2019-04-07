Patricia Heckman

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Our sincere sympathy to Patricia's family. We pray that..."
    - Carson Family

Patricia Ann Heckman
April 24, 1942 – April 3, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Patricia Ann Heckman, 76, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born on April 24, 1942 in Rochester, New York to the late Carl F. Maier & Adele Wawro Maier.
Along with her parents, Patricia is reunited in death with her beloved husband, Mr. Charles Heckman.
A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held privately.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
logo
Funeral Home
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.