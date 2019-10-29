Patricia Keenan Kimberly
July 6, 1941 - October 27, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Patricia Keenan Kimberly, 78, passed away peacefully Sunday October 27, 2019 at her Myrtle Beach residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Patricia was the daughter of the late John Edward Keenan and Rose Fabian Keenan. In addition to her parents Patricia is predeceased by her loving husband George Edward Kimberly.
At the request of the family, a Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held privately.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 29, 2019