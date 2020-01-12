Patricia Kennedy
April 2, 1936 - January 3, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Pat Kennedy, 83 of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Friday, January 03, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. Pat was born April 02, 1936 in Crossroads, West Virginia daughter of the late Howard LeMasters and Virginia Fawcett LeMasters.
Survivors include her husband of sixty one years, Nat Kennedy of Myrtle Beach; son David of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Jean of Charleston, WV; sister, Karen of Pittsburgh, PA; and grandchildren, Natalie, John Paul, Michael J., Clare, Alexis and Austin.
The family grieves the loss of a wonderful soul, a bright and shining light.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM January 18, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach, 3810 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughshfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 12, 2020