Patricia Jackson Linnert
May 23, 1932 - December 19, 2019
Concord
Patricia J. Linnert, age 87, of Concord, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA and then Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Pruitt Health, Harrisburg, after an extended illness. A visitation for Mrs. Linnert will be held from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23 at Whitley's Funeral Home. A service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial is to take place at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray PA, at a later date. Patricia was born May 28, 1932 in Pittsburgh PA, a daughter of the late John F. and Elizabeth Kunkel Jackson. She graduated from Saint Wendelin's High School and worked for the family's business, Jordan Tax Service, before retiring to Avella, PA and then Myrtle Beach, SC. Patricia "Pats" will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick C. Linnert, daughter Patricia L. Seay, Sister Elizabeth M. Kocab, and Brothers Robert J. Jackson and Richard J. Jackson. Those left to mourn her passing are her daughters Cheryl S. Linnert of Concord and Danielle L. Holiday and husband, Erin of Odenton, MD; her grandchildren Sean, Megan, Glenn, Brittany, Shannon, Nick, Kelsey, and Jacqui; her great-grandchildren Emma, Bryson, Abriella, Allie and Kylie; and her sister Joan C. Ritter and brother-in-law John B. Ritter. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 22, 2019