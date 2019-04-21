Patricia A. Mayerhofer
August 3, 1946 – April 15, 2019
Pawleys Island
Patricia A. Mayerhofer, 72, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday April 15, 2019 at her home in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. She was born on August 3, 1946 in the Bronx, New York to the late Joseph Larkin & Margaret Mulhull Larkin. She was the beloved wife of George T. Mayerhofer of Pawleys Island, for nearly 50 years. A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Rd, Pawleys Island, SC 29585. Inurnment will follow immediately within the church columbarium. To view the full obituary, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 21, 2019