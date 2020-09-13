Patricia Meiere

Pat Meiere
Pawleys Island
Pat Meiere formerly of Indianapolis and later Pawleys Island, SC, passed away on September 10, 2020 from complications due to Parkinson's. Born in Connellsville, PA, she studied at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh and Indiana University School of Nursing. Pat is a member of the President's Circle of Indiana University. She was an Operating Room Nurse at St. Vincent Hospital, the second largest one in Indianapolis, for 27 years. Many times she represented the hospital at national meetings of the American Association of Operating Room Nurses and twice served as President of its local chapter. In that capacity she organized a research symposium attended by nurses across Indiana. Pat was the first Board Certified OR Nurse at St. Vincent Hospital and mentored a number of younger nurses so that at her retirement, the hospital had seven Board Certified OR Nurses.
One of Pat's passions was quilting. As an active member of the Northern Lights Quilting Group, she entered work in local quilt shows and enjoyed quilting together. Many quilts are displayed at home and relatives hang a quilt of hers in their home as well.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Forrest Meiere, son Keith of Pawleys Island, daughter Kristen, son-in-law Giacomo, and granddaughter, Olivia Francesca Gobbi-Belcredi of Carmel IN. An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
There will be no services because of the virus. Anyone wishing to make a small donation in her honor can contribute to Brookgreen Gardens, brookgreen.org
.