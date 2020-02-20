Patricia Ann (Williams) Runyans
January 26, 1935 - February 16, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Patricia Ann (Williams) Runyans, 85, of Myrtle Beach, passed away on February 16, 2020. She was born January 26, 1935 in Atlanta, Georgia, a daughter to the late Henry Grady Williams and Nina Lucille Childs Williams. In addition to both of her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband James E. Runyans as well as her twin newborn daughters Susan & Judy Crain. The family will hold a private graveside service at Lancaster Memorial Park Cemetery in Lancaster, South Carolina at a later date. To view the full obituary online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843-651-1440) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 20, 2020