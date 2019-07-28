Patricia (PJ) Spillars
Myrtle Beach
Patricia (PJ) Spillars, age 77, of Myrtle Beach, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Conway Medical Center.
Born in Madison, WI, PJ retired from the Department of Defense, where she served as a Contracting Specialist with 42 years of service. She also served as an Equal Opportunity Officer (EEO). She married her husband in September 1970, Ret. CMSgt. Wyllis R. Spillars. They traveled the world with assignments in Germany, Italy, Florida, Arizona, California, and Myrtle Beach and lived in Illinois, South Carolina and Wisconsin. She received many awards for her efforts in helping people. Her motto was "Treat people as you would want to be treated." She was a true warrior for human rights.
PJ was preceded in by her parents; and her son, Wyllis Joseph Spillars.
PJ loved people and never met a stranger. She is cherished by her loving husband, Wyllis R. Spillars; daughter, Teresa Garcia; grandchildren, Ismael, Landon, Mason, Kyler, Marisa, and Kara Rose; one great grandson, Harold Jr.; and a brother, Mike and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be 6:00 pm, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, with Rev. Steven Barfield officiating.
Published in The Sun News on July 28, 2019