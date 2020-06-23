Patricia Spurgeon

Patricia Anne SpurgeonSurfside BeachPatricia Anne (Childers) Spurgeon, 90, a thirty-year resident of Surfside Beach, SC, widow of Leslie Myrle Spurgeon, passed away on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.Patricia was born in Dyersburg, TN. She grew up in Springfield, TN. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Ruby Childers. She and her family also lived in California, Michigan and Ohio before retiring to Surfside Beach, SC. More recently, she resided at Carolina Gardens in Murrells Inlet. She loved life and had a smile that would light up the room! Before retiring, she was a dedicated music teacher at Portage Central in Portage, MI. She was an active member of Church of Christ in Myrtle Beach. Her hobbies included doll collecting, golf, playing bridge, antiques, travel, and SHOPPING! She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and started the "Niners Club" at Prestwick golf course community.She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Sonny Childers, husband Leslie Spurgeon, daughter Judith (Spurgeon) Huls and sons Thomas and Dale Spurgeon.She is survived by her son Scott (and wife Darla) Spurgeon, daughter-in-law Lupita Spurgeon, Nine Grandchildren: Meagan, Jessica, Hannah, Alyssa, Sean, Shane, Kyle and Aaron Spurgeon, and William Huls. One great granddaughter, AnnaStella Spurgeon.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Church of Christ, 4500 Wild Iris Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC 29578.Memorial Services will be private.Visitation @10am and Memorial Service @11:00am @ Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.Arrangements by Goldfinch Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet.By the family's request, masks are required due to the COVID pandemic.