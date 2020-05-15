Patricia Woltjen
Patricia Woltjen
Myrtle Beach, SC.
Patricia Woltjen left us on May 11,2020 to be with William her husband, of 62 years, in heaven.
Pat was born in Hackensack NJ March 14 1931. After marrying they moved to Rhode Island, then to Plattsburgh NY. After retiring they moved to the Myrtle Beach area in 1990.
Pat is survived by her 3 sons and their wives, Billy and Dorothy of Cheraw SC, John and Gina of Murrells Inlet SC and Mark and Julie of Madison Alabama. After raising 3 boys she became the proud Grandmother of 4 granddaughters and one great granddaughter.
Pat enjoyed traveling and camping with family and is now on her final trip.


Published in The Sun News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

