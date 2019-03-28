Patrick E. Roberts
Myrtle Beach, SC
Patrick Earl Roberts, 60, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 in a local hospital. He was born March 17, 1959 in Myrtle Beach, SC, a son of the late William Lonnie and Dorothy Mae (Johnson) Roberts.
Pat was a carpenter and attended Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors include a step daughter, Deana Singleton; a sister, Helen Helinski; four brothers, Larry (Patsy Hudson) Roberts, Russell Roberts, Tommy (Roxanne) Roberts, and Stevie (Kathy) Roberts; and a niece, Sherry Roberts.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 608-6th Ave. South, Myrtle Beach.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 28, 2019